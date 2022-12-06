Pickle Pizzas and Prizes at The Catty Corner with Jay Cimerol | The Inside Dish

Heidi Stahl chats with Jay Cimerol from The Catty Corner Neighborhood Pub & Pie about how he and his son Tyler put their own unique twist on the well-known Catasauqua eatery, serving up everything from "Tuna Bites" and stromboli to pickle pizza, as well as the restaurant's gameday offerings and prize giveaways.

*This show was recorded prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/5/22)