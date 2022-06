Heidi Stahl talks with owner and twin Marc Kubushefski from Paranormal Pizza, an all-vegan pizzeria at 554 N New St., Bethlehem, that specializes in scratch-made vegan pies and vegan wings on the northside.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/6/22)