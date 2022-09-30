Gun Buybacks and Domestic Violence Protection with DA Houck and Andrea Search | The El-Chaar Chronicles

Karen El-Chaar welcomes Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck to discuss the details around his office’s first gun buyback event, which will be held Oct. 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hecktown Fire Company in Lower Nazareth Township, and at the Bethlehem Fire Department’s Lincoln Station.

Karen is also joined by Andrea Search, Director of Advancement at Turning Point of Lehigh Valley to bring attention to Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. Andrea talks about the many programs and services available at Turning Point to help survivors of domestic abuse, the organization’s annual vigil on Oct. 19 at the Charles Chrin Community Center of Palmer Township, and more.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/29/22)