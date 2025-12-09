© 2025
Queer Spirituality and the Holidays with Mel Kitchen | Q:LV

By Robin Gow
Published December 9, 2025 at 4:05 PM EST

On this episode, Robin Gow sits down with Mel Kitchen, founder of a catholic LGBTQ support group called "You Are Mine" and co-facilitator of a queer spirituality support space called "BREATHE." Mel shares her connection with faith and spirituality as a queer woman who grew up in the Catholic church.

They discuss the disconnection much of the queer community feels with religion and other options for finding spirituality somewhere they're accepted, as well as the opportunity to follow existing traditions or create new ones as the holidays approach.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/9/25)

Tags
Q:LV Mel KitchenspiritualityreligionqueernessHolidays
Robin Gow
Robin is a local poet and educator. He is the host of Q:LV.
