Queer Spirituality and the Holidays with Mel Kitchen | Q:LV

On this episode, Robin Gow sits down with Mel Kitchen, founder of a catholic LGBTQ support group called "You Are Mine" and co-facilitator of a queer spirituality support space called "BREATHE." Mel shares her connection with faith and spirituality as a queer woman who grew up in the Catholic church.

They discuss the disconnection much of the queer community feels with religion and other options for finding spirituality somewhere they're accepted, as well as the opportunity to follow existing traditions or create new ones as the holidays approach.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/9/25)

