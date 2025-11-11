Showing People They're Valued with Liz Bradbury | Q:LV

On this episode, Robin Gow is joined by Liz Bradbury to talk about her decades of activism for the LGBTQ+ community, from fighting for county non-discrimination policies to co-founding the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center.

Liz shares how she got involved in activism and some of the people who have guided her. She also discusses the impact she's seen from the work and why she believes this work is increasingly vital today.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/11/25)