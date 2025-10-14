Horror and the Queer Community with Syd | Q:LV

On this episode, Robin Gow welcomes his friend Syd to share their love for horror as a genre of media. They discuss some early horror movies they connected with and the beauty of homemade Halloween costumes.

Robin and Syd also explore the queer community's connection to horror and some of the odd characters they feel a tenderness for, as well as some of the history that connects queer identities and Halloween.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

