Perspectives

"Community Is Huge to Us" with Megan Van Ravenswaay | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published August 28, 2025 at 3:45 PM EDT

John Pearce explores the Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society with Executive Director Megan van Ravenswaay. Megan talks about how her vision is shaping the organization, and what that means for community representation.

Megan gives a glimpse at their recent exhibition Warehouse Valley, which took a look at how development is changing the landscape of our region, and reveals some of the current challenges the Society is working to overcome.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/28/25)

Perspectives Megan van RavenswaayNorthampton County Historical and Genealogical SocietyCommunityHistoryArtSigal Museum
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
See stories by John Pearce
