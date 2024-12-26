A Building Full of History with Jill Youngken and Joe Garrera | Perspectives

On this episode, John Pearce sits down with Jill Youngken, Chief Curator, and Joe Garrera, Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum. Joe looks back on his 18 years at the museum as he prepares to retire, and Jill looks ahead as she continues after 28 years there.

Jill and Joe talk about the struggle of turning down offers from people for old objects, and their methods for determining whether something has historical significance. Joe talks about being inspired by figures like Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as by the students in the Allentown School District, and Jill and Joe share more about some items in their collection.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/26/24)