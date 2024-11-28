© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Perspectives

Something Worth Buzzing About: Beekeeping with Rev. John Heinsohn and Chadwick Oxford | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published November 28, 2024 at 12:32 PM EST
Pixabay
/
Pexels

On this episode, John Pearce welcomes Chadwick Oxford and Rev. John Heinsohn to talk about their experience with beekeeping. They talk about taking care of multiple hives filled with thousands of honeybees and how they collect and use that honey.

Chadwick and John share how they found and fell in love with the hobby, give a brief glimpse at the history of honeybees in the U.S., and reveal the differences between buzzing insects.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/28/24)

Tags
Perspectives Chadwick OxfordRev. John HeinsohnBeekeeping
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
See stories by John Pearce
Related Content