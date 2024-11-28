Something Worth Buzzing About: Beekeeping with Rev. John Heinsohn and Chadwick Oxford | Perspectives

On this episode, John Pearce welcomes Chadwick Oxford and Rev. John Heinsohn to talk about their experience with beekeeping. They talk about taking care of multiple hives filled with thousands of honeybees and how they collect and use that honey.

Chadwick and John share how they found and fell in love with the hobby, give a brief glimpse at the history of honeybees in the U.S., and reveal the differences between buzzing insects.

