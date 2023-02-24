© 2023
Perspectives

Commemorating Black History Month with LVHM's Joe Garrera | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published February 24, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST
332533996_470669818480953_5503787471713798522_n.jpg

John Pearce welcomes Joe Garrera, Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum and a passionate historian, to discuss the history and importance of Black History Month.

Joe talks about how Black History Month was founded, what fueled the Civil Rights Movement, and the lives of prominent Black figures throughout history, from Carter G. Woodson and Shirley Chisholm to Rosa Parks and Emmett Till.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/23/23)

Perspectives Joseph GarreraBlack History MonthLehigh County Historical SocietyLehigh Valley Heritage MuseumEmmett TillCarter G. WoodsonRosa ParksShirley ChisholmHistory
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
See stories by John Pearce
