The Lehigh Valley's Historical Silk Industry with Martha Capwell Fox | Perspectives

John Pearce welcomes historian Martha Capwell Fox to talk about her personal involvement from childhood in the Lehigh Valley silk industry. She takes us from the 1880s to the 1960s, covering a period of time during the 20th century when even small towns were home to a silk mill.

(Original air-date: 8/25/22)