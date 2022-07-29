© 2022
Perspectives

Hosting, Business, and 'Your Journey to Aging Well' with Sally Handlon | Perspectives

Published July 29, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT
John Pearce sits down with fellow WDIY host Sally Handlon to talk about her book: Your Journey to Aging Well: Drink, Move, Eat, Sleep. Sally explains how her own journey into alternative medicine changed her mindset and perspective on how to approach aging, with simple ideas and tips on how to get the best moving forward. Plus, they talk about her WDIY hosting duties, business background and more.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/28/22)

Sally Handlon Your Journey to Aging Well: Drink, Move, Eat, Sleep Author alternative medicine Aging Positive Mindset hosting WDIY Business
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
