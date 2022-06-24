Rev. Sherry Blackman and 'Tales from the Trail' | Perspectives

John Pearce sits down with Reverend Sherry Blackman, pastor of The Presbyterian Church of the Mountain in Delaware Water Gap to talk about her book Tales from the Trail: Stories from the Oldest Hiker Hostel on the Appalachian Trail, which details hikers' experiences and adventures up Route 611 along the Delaware River.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/23/22)