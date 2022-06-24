© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Perspectives.png
Perspectives

Rev. Sherry Blackman and 'Tales from the Trail' | Perspectives

Published June 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
P6-23.jpg
1 of 2  — P6-23.jpg
P6-23-2.jpg
2 of 2  — P6-23-2.jpg

John Pearce sits down with Reverend Sherry Blackman, pastor of The Presbyterian Church of the Mountain in Delaware Water Gap to talk about her book Tales from the Trail: Stories from the Oldest Hiker Hostel on the Appalachian Trail, which details hikers' experiences and adventures up Route 611 along the Delaware River.

TFTT.jpg

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/23/22)

Tags

Perspectives Sherry BlackmanTales from the Trail: Stories from the Oldest Hiker Hostel on the Appalachian TrailAppalachian TrailhikingPresbyterian Church of the MountainDelaware Water GapExplorationRoute 611AuthorDelaware RiverPerspectives
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
See stories by John Pearce
Related Content