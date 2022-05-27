Diving Into Local 2022 National History Day Submissions | Perspectives

John Pearce presents local students and their submissions to the 2022 National History Day competition, which is themed: Debate and Diplomacy: Successes, Failures, Consequences.

Andreana Kedyulych presents her project reviewing the Amistad court case, Inara Niaz talks about Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca and diplomacy with Native Americans, and Zack Ziegenfus shares the struggles surrounding the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/26/22)