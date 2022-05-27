© 2022
Perspectives

Diving Into Local 2022 National History Day Submissions | Perspectives

Published May 27, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT
Perspectives-NHD2022.png

John Pearce presents local students and their submissions to the 2022 National History Day competition, which is themed: Debate and Diplomacy: Successes, Failures, Consequences.

Andreana Kedyulych presents her project reviewing the Amistad court case, Inara Niaz talks about Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca and diplomacy with Native Americans, and Zack Ziegenfus shares the struggles surrounding the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/26/22)

John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
