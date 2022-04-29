© 2022
Youth Suicide Prevention and Awareness With Emma Benoit, Greg Dicharry and Jim Presto | Perspectives

Published April 29, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT
Emma Benoit
Greg Dicharry

John Pearce presents a serious edition of Perspectives focused on youth suicide, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month in May. John welcomes Emma Benoit, a survivor of a suicide attempt who will be the guest speaker at the screening of her documentary film My Ascension at the Liberty High School auditorium, May 3 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

﻿Filmmaker Greg Dicharry and Jim Presto, President of the Lehigh Valley Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention also join the discussion to share their personal experiences, and to bring awareness to an ever-growing but still hidden issue plaguing our country and local community.

AFSP LV President Jim Presto, Host John Pearce and Aubrey Proud with Magellan Behavioral Health.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/28/22)

John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
