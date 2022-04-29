Youth Suicide Prevention and Awareness With Emma Benoit, Greg Dicharry and Jim Presto | Perspectives

John Pearce presents a serious edition of Perspectives focused on youth suicide, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month in May. John welcomes Emma Benoit, a survivor of a suicide attempt who will be the guest speaker at the screening of her documentary film My Ascension at the Liberty High School auditorium, May 3 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

﻿Filmmaker Greg Dicharry and Jim Presto, President of the Lehigh Valley Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention also join the discussion to share their personal experiences, and to bring awareness to an ever-growing but still hidden issue plaguing our country and local community.

