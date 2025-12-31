Megan's Museum Minute
A new episode is released every Wednesday
Megan's Museum Minute delivers quick, lively highlights of museums, exhibitions, cultural activities, plus date night ideas and family-friendly events happening across the Lehigh Valley in 2026. She offers behind-the-scenes stories and insider tips you won't want to miss as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States' founding.
Latest Episodes
Megan takes a look at some of the educational and cultural happenings taking place around the region to kick off the United States' 250th anniversary.