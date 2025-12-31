© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
Megan's Museum Minute
A new episode is released every Wednesday
Hosted by Megan van Ravenswaay

Megan's Museum Minute delivers quick, lively highlights of museums, exhibitions, cultural activities, plus date night ideas and family-friendly events happening across the Lehigh Valley in 2026. She offers behind-the-scenes stories and insider tips you won't want to miss as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States' founding.

Latest Episodes
  • Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 12/31/25
    Megan takes a look at some of the educational and cultural happenings taking place around the region to kick off the United States' 250th anniversary.