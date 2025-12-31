Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 12/31/25

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

In 2026, as we mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, one local exhibition at the Sigal Museum in downtown Easton, takes us behind the scenes of a revolution—not on the battlefield, but on the page.

Read This! The History of Media in Northampton County, on view through July 4, 2026, pulls back the curtain on how information actually moved during the American Revolution. Before trending topics and breaking news alerts, ideas traveled by hand—set in type, printed on presses, folded into letters, and carried town to town by horse or boat.

This exhibition digs into the messy, human side of communication: how newspapers, pamphlets, and rumors shaped public opinion, fueled revolutionary thinking, and sometimes spread misinformation just as powerfully as truth. You’ll see how geography, timing, and individual voices controlled what people knew—and when they knew it. Behind the scenes, you’ll encounter a working replica of an eighteenth-century printing press, one of Northampton County’s earliest ballot boxes, a Moravian hymnal written in Lenape, and rare documents that reveal the region’s quiet but crucial role in the Revolution.

As we reflect on 250 years of independence, Read This! reminds us that the fight to inform, persuade, and connect people didn’t start online—it started right here, inked onto paper, shaping the world we live in today.

Date Night

Looking for a festive date night with a little history and a lot of charm? Take a scenic drive about an hour south to Historic Trappe. Through January 4, Dewees Tavern and the Muhlenberg House glow with 18th-century holiday style—think candlelight ambiance, Moravian Christmas pyramid trees, intricate woodcarvings, and whimsical Noah’s arks that families would have admired during the Revolutionary era.

Stroll through the decorated rooms together, slow things down, and imagine how couples celebrated the season more than 200 years ago. Then cap off the evening with dinner at the historic Trappe Tavern, where a warm meal and a cozy atmosphere make the perfect finale.

It’s history you can wander through, holiday magic you can feel, and just the right setting for a romantic winter night out.

Family-Friendly Activity

All aboard! The Reading Railroad Heritage Museum in Hamburg is hosting Nostalgic Christmas Trains through January 11. Watch vintage and modern model trains glide through festive holiday scenes.

As you explore, imagine the Pennsylvania frontier’s role in the Revolution, supplying troops and resources. It’s a fun outing for families and history lovers alike. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $3 for kids 5–12, and free under 5. Open Saturdays 10–4 and Sundays 12–4.

Upcoming Highlights

Mark your calendar: Saturday, July 11, is Heritage Day in Easton! Celebrate the region’s history, culture, and community spirit, highlighted by a special reenactment of the reading of the Declaration of Independence for the 250th anniversary of American independence. Enjoy historic sites, live music, family activities, local food, and connect with the stories that make Easton unique.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation, with special anniversary celebrations across the Lehigh Valley’s museums and historic sites. It’s the perfect time for date nights, family adventures, or a day out with friends. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. Be sure to visit museums, bring your loved ones, and follow them on social media for behind-the-scenes stories and updates.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! Dive into the 2026 celebrations, explore the Lehigh Valley, and make this anniversary year unforgettable. I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture!