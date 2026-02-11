Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 2/11/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Ever wonder what it was really like to spend a freezing winter at Valley Forge with George Washington and his troops? Now’s your chance to find out! Just a short 50-minute drive from Allentown, the Valley Forge National Historical Park Visitor Center brings the Revolutionary War to life with the Explore the Valley Forge Encampment exhibition.

Step inside a soldier’s log hut, handle interactive displays, and even try drills like a Continental Army recruit. See life-size models of General Washington on horseback and explore hundreds of real artifacts—from muskets and swords to cookware and clothing—that tell the stories of the men and women who endured one of the harshest winters in American history Soldiers faced freezing temperatures, shortages of food, clothing, and medicine, and the constant struggle to survive—yet their courage and perseverance helped keep the fight for independence alive.

And it’s not all serious history—this exhibit makes it really fun to learn how these ordinary people survived, adapted, and helped shape a nation. Kids and adults alike can try hands-on activities, explore the camp, and feel the grit of the Continental Army firsthand.

Plus, the exhibition shares how local citizens worked to preserve this historic ground so we can all experience it today. Open daily from 9 to 5, and best of all, admission is free.

Come explore, play, and step back in time at Valley Forge—you’ll see history like you’ve never experienced before!

Date Night

Looking for a date night that’s part adventure, part history, and part romance? Just a short 35-minute drive from Hellertown, start with a scenic stroll across the Lumberville Raven Rock Walking Bridge, a charming pedestrian bridge spanning the Delaware River with peaceful river views and trails perfect for walking and talking.

Then head to my husband and my favorite place: the Black Bass Hotel, established in the 1740s—one of the oldest inns in the country. The hotel is steeped in history: during the Revolutionary War, George Washington was famously turned away by the innkeeper, a Loyalist, just before leading the surprise crossing of the Delaware River and the decisive attack at Trenton.

Today, you and your date can enjoy cozy rooms, riverside and canal views, and a delicious dinner in the historic tavern, surrounded by centuries of charm.

Combine a scenic hike with riverside dining and a touch of Revolutionary history, and you’ve got a date night that’s unforgettable—full of nature, romance, and stories from America’s past.

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a free, hands-on activity for your little ones? Bring the kids to Story & Art at the Bethlehem Area Public Library on Thursday, February 27th, from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. This lively storytime is perfect for children aged 2 and up and their grown-ups, with picture books, creative crafts, and playful activities designed to spark imagination and early literacy.

Parents and caregivers are invited to stay and participate with their children, making this a fun shared experience for toddlers and preschoolers. It’s a wonderful way to enjoy reading, express creativity, and meet other families in the area.

Best of all, it’s free and welcoming to families of all ages—so gather the kids, head to the library, and let their stories inspire big smiles and bright art!

Upcoming Highlights

One way Monroe County is honoring the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence is the “Stars & Stitches Forever Quilt Challenge,” featuring quilts inspired by local history and the spirit of the American Revolution. Each quilt represents hours of skill, creativity, and dedication—designing and stitching these masterpieces is no small feat!

Did you know Monroe County played a role in the Revolution? Local militia and residents supported the fight for independence, helping to supply troops and defend the frontier during those pivotal years.

See all of the stunning quilts on display at the Monroe County Historical Association’s Hughes Community Room from April 1 through July 31, 2026, and discover how artists interpret the courage, freedom, and stories that shaped our nation.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

