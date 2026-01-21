Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 1/21/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

History comes alive just a short drive from the Lehigh Valley at the Mercer Museum in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, with the new exhibition The Doan Gang: Outlaws of the Revolution.

Step into the world of the Doan Brothers — Loyalist outlaws whose daring robberies, clever espionage, and fierce loyalty to the British crown made them infamous across Bucks County during the Revolutionary era. This immersive exhibition goes beyond displays of old artifacts, giving visitors a chance to see how neighbors could turn against one another and how these legendary figures became both feared criminals and folk heroes. From fascinating objects to compelling stories, the show offers a unique look at a chapter of history that feels alive and immediate, perfect for anyone curious about the Revolution or looking for an engaging family adventure.

If you’re traveling from the Lehigh Valley, whether from Easton, Allentown, or nearby towns, Doylestown is just about a 45 minute drive, making it a convenient option for a half-day trip or a weekend cultural outing. The exhibition runs now through December 31, giving you plenty of time to explore these dramatic stories before the doors close. For tickets, museum hours, and special programming, visit mercermuseum.org. Don’t miss this chance to walk in the footsteps of history and experience the thrilling tales of the Doan Gang firsthand.

Date Night

Looking for a date that’s part cozy learning, part delicious dining, and all about history? On Saturday, January 31 from 1 – 5pm, Teas and Textiles with Caroline, a series of virtual presentations will be hosted by the Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center. Caroline will guide you both through the fascinating world of 18th-century textiles. Discover how everyday fabrics were woven into the lives of Americans during the Revolutionary War—used not just for clothing, but even to support the troops and sustain the communities fighting for independence.

Sip your favorite tea as you explore the stories behind these historic textiles.

Then, when the series wraps up around 5pm, continue your historic adventure in person at the Jamison Publick House in Pennsburg, an 18th-century tavern where revolutionaries might have gathered, sharing news, meals, and ideas that shaped a nation. Enjoy a cozy lunch together in a setting steeped in early American history, and let the charm of the past make your date unforgettable.

Family-Friendly Activity

Hey, parents and guardians! Looking for a fun and free Saturday morning adventure for your little ones? Bring the whole family to Saturday Storytime at the Allentown Public Library! Every Saturday at 10 AM in the Children’s Department, kids of all ages can dive into a world of picture books, lively songs, rhymes, and finger plays designed to spark a lifelong love of reading and learning.

Whether your child is a curious toddler or a preschooler ready for big imaginations, Saturday Storytime offers a cozy, welcoming space to listen, laugh, wiggle, and explore alongside other families. The friendly library staff make every story come alive with interactive fun that keeps kids excited about books and stories.

Plus, with engaging themes and occasional special guests, each week brings something new — making Storytime the perfect way to make Saturday mornings extra special for you and your kids.

Upcoming Highlights

Save the date: Friday, February 20, 2026! Celebrate history at the George Washington Birthday Ball in New York City, hosted by the Sons of the Revolution at the elegant Metropolitan Club.

This annual gala honors George Washington—the nation’s first president, Revolutionary War hero, and one of the greatest leaders in American history—while supporting the Fraunces Tavern Museum, one of our most important Revolutionary-era sites. Enjoy a reception and dinner celebrating patriotic tradition, camaraderie, and the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding. Whether you love history or want an unforgettable night steeped in Revolutionary charm, this event is a must.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

