Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 1/14/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Curious how everyday people helped shape our country? Working Hands: Supplying a Revolution exhibition at Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites is the perfect place to find out.

This exhibition dives into the fascinating—and sometimes tricky—role of Bethlehem’s Moravian community during the American Revolution. Known more for their peaceful ways and spiritual devotion than for fighting, these residents still found ways to make a big impact on the patriot cause.

When the Revolution broke out, the Moravians faced a tough choice: stay neutral or find ways to contribute without going against their beliefs. What unfolds is a story full of quiet determination, clever problem-solving, and resilience as this industrious community became an unexpected but essential part of the war effort.

Bethlehem in the 18th century was buzzing with activity, home to nearly 50 trades. Artisans and craftsmen—from cabinetmakers and bakers to potters and cobblers—shifted their skills to meet wartime needs. Gunsmiths who had never made weapons forged muskets, shoemakers and bakers supplied the Continental Army, and at one point, the town cared for more than 400 sick and wounded soldiers.

What makes this story so compelling is the tension at its heart: a community committed to peace yet deeply woven into the fabric of a war for independence. Some Moravians risked expulsion from their church for refusing to bear arms or swear allegiance, yet their skill and ingenuity earned admiration from patriots—including John Adams, who called Bethlehem “a curious and remarkable town.”

Working Hands: Supplying a Revolution isn’t just about generals and battles—it’s about the everyday makers, thinkers, and laborers whose hands literally helped supply a revolution. Come see history from a whole new perspective before it closes in October.

Date Night

Looking for a date that mixes history, charm, and delicious food? Step back in time at the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum in Allentown, where you and your special someone can explore the region’s pivotal role in the American Revolution. Wander among fascinating artifacts, uncover stories of local patriots, and see how everyday people helped shape our fight for independence.

Then, continue your historic adventure with a brunch at the Rising Sun Inn, one of Allentown’s oldest landmarks. Dating back to the 18th century, this charming inn has hosted travelers, soldiers, and locals for generations—and now it’s the perfect spot to enjoy hearty classics, sweet treats, and a cozy, historic atmosphere.

Combine history, Revolution-era stories, and a meal steeped in tradition for a date that’s truly unforgettable. Step into the past, savor the flavors of the present, and make your next date one to remember!

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a family adventure that’s fun, educational, and just a short drive from home? Head about 40 minutes southeast of the Lehigh Valley to Washington Crossing Historic Park in Pennsylvania. Step onto the very grounds where George Washington and his troops made their daring crossing of the Delaware River during the American Revolution. Explore the historic visitor center, wander the scenic trails, and enjoy hands-on exhibits that make history come alive for kids and adults alike.

Feeling cabin fever? Let the kids burn off energy as they run around the park’s open fields and trails, while you take in the beautiful river views. Pack a picnic—or dine next door at the Washington Crossing Inn—and discover how this small corner of Pennsylvania played a huge role in shaping our nation.

With plenty of space to explore and fascinating stories at every turn, it’s the perfect mix of education, adventure, and family fun. Make your next outing memorable—experience history in action at Washington Crossing Historic Park, just a short drive from the Lehigh Valley!

Upcoming Highlights

If you’re a Revolutionary War enthusiast, mark your calendar for Monday, March 9 for the Fraunces Tavern Museum in Lower Manhattan’s program, Declaration: Little‑Known Stories of American Independence. Historian Robert Watson will dive into fascinating, lesser‑told stories and myths surrounding the Declaration of Independence.

Fraunces Tavern, about 1.5 to 2 hours from the Lehigh Valley, is one of the nation’s most historically significant Revolutionary‑era sites. Built in the early 1700s, it served as a gathering place for Patriots, hosted secret meetings, and was the setting where General George Washington famously bid farewell to his officers in 1783 after the British evacuation of New York.

Today, the museum preserves this rich history with period rooms, exhibits on the Revolution and early America, and engaging educational programs—making it a must‑visit destination for history buffs looking to experience the birthplace of American independence firsthand.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

