Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Step into history at the 1753 Bachmann Publick House in Easton—my favorite historic structure in the Lehigh Valley. This is the oldest standing structure in the city and a true Revolutionary treasure. This colonial tavern was once owned by George Taylor, one of the bold signers of the Declaration of Independence, whose courage helped shape a nation it was visited by John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and other founding fathers.

Imagine these patriots gathering at the Publick House centuries ago, debating ideas, planning strategy, and raising a glass to freedom. Today, you can experience that same history firsthand.

Guided tours of the site are offered by friendly interpreters Thursday through Sunday, taking you through rooms filled with fascinating stories, and the incredible story of George Taylor—from immigrant and ironmaster to revolutionary leader. Every corner of the Bachmann Publick House brings the Revolutionary era to life.

And there’s more than history. After your tour, explore the on-site shop, where craftsmanship meets colonial charm. Discover unique gifts, locally made treasures, and Revolutionary-inspired keepsakes—the perfect way to take a piece of history home with you.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast, planning a family adventure, or just looking for a memorable outing, the 1753 Bachmann Public House offers an experience that’s engaging, educational, and unforgettable. Step inside, meet the patriots, and see why Easton played a key role in America’s fight for independence.

Date Night

Looking for a date that mixes adventure, history, and great food? Start with a scenic hike along the D&L Canal Trail in Easton, where you’ll follow the path once used by mules towing barges carrying goods during the Revolutionary era. Imagine soldiers and settlers navigating these waterways more than 200 years ago as you stroll past historic locks and sparkling river views.

Afterward, head to The Narrows on S. Delaware Drive about 30 hour south of Easton on the scenic 611. This historic structure was originally built in the 19th century to channel the river through the narrow gorge. Today, it’s a cozy spot for lunch, offering riverside views and hearty, locally inspired dishes. Adventure, history, and a delicious meal — a perfect Lehigh Valley date!

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a family adventure in downtown, historic Easton? Head to the Sigal Museum on Northampton Street near Centre Square, where history comes alive in their Discovery Room.

Kids can explore hands-on activities designed to make learning fun—from crafts and puzzles to interactive exhibits that bring local history to life. Try on period costumes, play with replicas of historic tools, and even test your detective skills with scavenger hunts that uncover Easton’s fascinating past.

The Discovery Room is more than just a place to play—it’s a space where imagination meets history, perfect for curious minds of all ages. Families can spend hours learning, laughing, and making memories together.

Best of all, the Discovery Room is free with museum admission Thursday through Saturday, and completely free on Sundays. It’s a fun, educational, and budget-friendly way to experience history up close!

Upcoming Highlights

Celebrate the spirit of democracy in the city where it all began! TED Democracy Philadelphia: Founding Futures is coming to the Kimmel Center on June 6, 2026. This full-day event features thought leaders, big ideas, and conversations about the past, present, and future of democracy—right in the birthplace of American freedom.

Join the dialogue, explore bold ideas, and be part of the conversation as Philadelphia prepares for America’s 250th anniversary. Tickets and details are available at visitphilly.com/ted.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

