"On a Journey for Freedom" with Jesse Roldan | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts is joined by Jesse Roldan, a real estate agent, entrepreneur, and prison survivor. He talks about the immediate stigma people have against those who have made bad decisions.

Jesse also shares some of the struggles he's faced, from being homeless after moving from Puerto Rico to facing suicidal thoughts, and talks about his mission of helping Black and brown men find success and a purpose.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 9/11/25)

