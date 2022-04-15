© 2022
Let's Talk

What It Really Means to Be Muslim: Conversations with Sh. Mohammad Elshinawy and Monerra Laila Hosin | Let’s Talk

Published April 15, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT
Monerra Laila Hosin (left), Dr. Hasshan Batts (center), and Sh. Mohammad Elshinawy (right)
Dr. Hasshan Batts brings another tough, important topic to listeners’ ears – Islam, and what it means to be Muslim in the Lehigh Valley.

He welcomes Shaykh Mohammad Elshinawy, Imam and Religious Director of the Islamic Education Center of Pennsylvania, and Monerra Laila Hosin to talk about unjust stigmas and stereotypes in order to inform and educate listeners about the peaceful reality of Islam, and better understand those in the Lehigh Valley who observe the holy month of Ramadan in April.

(Original air-date: 4/14/22)

Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
