Let's Talk

Increasing Opportunities and Reducing Recidivism: Conversations with Ivan Watson and Clayton Mitchell | Let's Talk

Published March 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST
Ivan Watson (left), Dr. Hasshan Batts (center), and Clayton Mitchell (right)

Let's talk about the importance of advocating for diversity and inclusion in economic opportunities to decrease the potential of community violence.

Dr. Hasshan Batts sits down with Ivan Watson from The Watson Organization and Clayton Mitchell, Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Facilities at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals to talk about the work being done in Philadelphia to overcome neighborhood violence and reduce recidivism within the criminal justice system.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 3/10/22)

Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
