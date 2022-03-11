Increasing Opportunities and Reducing Recidivism: Conversations with Ivan Watson and Clayton Mitchell | Let's Talk

Let's talk about the importance of advocating for diversity and inclusion in economic opportunities to decrease the potential of community violence.

Dr. Hasshan Batts sits down with Ivan Watson from The Watson Organization and Clayton Mitchell, Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Facilities at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals to talk about the work being done in Philadelphia to overcome neighborhood violence and reduce recidivism within the criminal justice system.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 3/10/22)