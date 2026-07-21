Being Called to Serve with Jason Vanderburg | Influence Unplugged

Host Lindsay Watson sits down with Jason K. Vanderburg, a Lehigh Valley community leader and the founder of Vanderburg Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service—the first Black-owned funeral home in Bethlehem as he serves as one of only seven licensed Black funeral directors in the Lehigh Valley.

Jason shares his journey to the area from Long Island, where he grew up in a diverse neighborhood that shaped who he is today, and talks about the phone call that sparked a life-changing mentorship. Jason talks about experiences with loss and community grief and his vision for greater unity.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 7/21/26)

