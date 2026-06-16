© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We've wrapped up the on-air portion of WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive — but there's still time to make a donation in support of your listening. Click here to give. 💚
Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy

"The Sky Wasn't Even the Limit" with Tiffany Sondergaard | Influence Unplugged

By Lindsay Watson
Published June 16, 2026 at 3:20 PM EDT

Lindsay Watson welcomes Tiffany Sondergaard, founder of ts Brand Elevation and ToastiQueen, to explore her career crafting media tours for bestselling authors, working with major brands like Reebok, and turning local personalities into household names, all while often being the only Black woman in the room.

Tiffany shares the story of the brutally honest professor who pointed her toward her true calling and opens up about the challenge of advocating for herself after building a career on advocating for others.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 6/16/26)

Tags
Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy Tiffany Sondergaardts Brand ElevationToastiQueenBlack womencommunication
Lindsay Watson
Lindsay Watson is the host of Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy, a powerful series telling the story of African American success and creativity.
See stories by Lindsay Watson
Related Content