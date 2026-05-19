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Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy

Finding and Building Community with Monica Brooks | Influence Unplugged

By Lindsay Watson
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT

Lindsay Watson welcomes Monica Brooks, an 11-year Allentown resident whose work has spanned human resources, advocacy, and entrepreneurship. Monica shares what initially brought her to the Lehigh Valley and what's kept her here.

They explore what finding and building community looks like here in the Lehigh Valley and Monica's initial struggle to find people that looked like her. Monica's story is one of belief in herself and her abilities and the perseverance to pursue the opportunities she sees ahead of her.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 5/19/26)

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Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy Monica BrooksAdvocacyCommunityAllentown
Lindsay Watson
Lindsay Watson is the host of Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy, a powerful series telling the story of African American success and creativity.
See stories by Lindsay Watson
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