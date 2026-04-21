Standing Ten Toes Down in Purpose and Community with Dan Duch | Influence Unplugged

Lindsay Watson sits down with Daniel Duch, a lifelong Lehigh Valley native whose family roots in Allentown stretch back more than 200 years. Daniel shares how generations of resilience, service, and leadership shaped his commitment to community, and why he chose to stay and build his life where his story began.

From reflecting on the Valley’s cultural evolution to honoring the values instilled by his mother, Daniel offers a powerful perspective on legacy, identity, and what it truly means to stand “10 toes down.” Beyond his story, Daniel opens up about the mission behind his businesses and nonprofit work, the faith that drives him, and why success isn’t just about what you build—it’s about who you lift along the way.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 4/21/26)