HealthBeat.png
HealthBEAT

Education, Equity, and Engagement with ASD's Dr. John Stanford | HealthBEAT

Published September 20, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT
Cropped-Stanford.png
Contributed photo
/
Allentown School District

Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Dr. John Stanford, Superintendent of the Allentown School District to talk about education as a social determinant of health.

They also discuss Dr. Stanford’s priorities for the district, equitable learning, and the importance of parental involvement in their children’s learning experience.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/19/22)

Tags
HealthBEAT Dr. John StanfordAllentown School DistrictEducationSocial Determinants of Healthemergent bilingualsEquityschool fundingDiversityparental engagementdemographicsPat BrownePeter SchweyerMichael SchlossbergLeonard Parker Pool Institute for Health
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
