Education, Equity, and Engagement with ASD's Dr. John Stanford | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Dr. John Stanford, Superintendent of the Allentown School District to talk about education as a social determinant of health.

They also discuss Dr. Stanford’s priorities for the district, equitable learning, and the importance of parental involvement in their children’s learning experience.

(Original air-date: 9/19/22)