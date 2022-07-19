© 2022
Deidra Vachier, Community Services for Children, and the Need for Early Childhood Education | HealthBEAT

Published July 19, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT
HB7-18.jpg

Greg Capogna and Edward Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Deidra Vachier, CEO and President of Community Services for Children to talk about the importance of early childhood education, the Head Start program, and how prenatal-to-cradle-to-career guidance can help Lehigh Valley children avoid the pitfalls surrounding this social determinant of health.

(Original air-date: 7/18/22)

Deidra Vachier, Community Services for Children, early childhood education, Head Start program, prenatal-to-cradle-to-career guidance, School, Education, Students, Lehigh Valley, Social Determinants of Health, Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, HealthBEAT
