Deidra Vachier, Community Services for Children, and the Need for Early Childhood Education | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna and Edward Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Deidra Vachier, CEO and President of Community Services for Children to talk about the importance of early childhood education, the Head Start program, and how prenatal-to-cradle-to-career guidance can help Lehigh Valley children avoid the pitfalls surrounding this social determinant of health.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/18/22)