The Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health Celebrating Year One | HealthBEAT

Published June 21, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT
hb_4.jpg

Greg Capogna talks with Edward Meehan and Ronald Dendas of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health as they celebrate the one-year anniversary of the institute, and all the work that is being done in conjunction with Lehigh Valley Health Network and the Pool Center for Health Analytics to tackle the social determinants of health here in the Lehigh Valley.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/20/22)

HealthBEAT Ronald DendasLeonard Parker Pool Institute for HealthAnniversarySocial Determinants of HealthLehigh Valley Health NetworkPool Center for Health AnalyticsPublic healthRider-Pool FoundationLehigh ValleyHealthBEAT
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
