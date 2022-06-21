The Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health Celebrating Year One | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna talks with Edward Meehan and Ronald Dendas of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health as they celebrate the one-year anniversary of the institute, and all the work that is being done in conjunction with Lehigh Valley Health Network and the Pool Center for Health Analytics to tackle the social determinants of health here in the Lehigh Valley.

(Original air-date: 6/20/22)