County Health Rankings and a Lehigh Valley 'Population Health Check-Up' | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna welcomes Edward Meehan, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health along with Ronald Dendas, Director of Health Improvement to talk about the recent release of the annual county health rankings by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

They track and analyze the data from the U.S. Census, CDC and HUD, among other organizations, to understand the "population health check-up" for Lehigh Valley residents, especially those struggling with social determinants of health.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/23/22)