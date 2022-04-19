Social Determinants of Health and 'Allentown Vision 2030' with Mayor Matt Tuerk | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna is pleased to welcome to HealthBEAT the Mayor of Allentown, Matt Tuerk. He joins the Leonard Parker Pool Institute of Health's Executive Director, Edward Meehan to discuss Allentown, the Vision 2030 plan and how it addresses social determinants of health, the Franklin Park Ambassador program, and how running marathons has prepared Matt for the role of mayor.

(Original air-date: 4/18/22)