The Restorative Practices of Housing with RCI's Dr. Sherri Brokopp Binder | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna and Edward Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health sit down with Dr. Sherri Brokopp Binder of Ripple Community Inc. to talk about the importance of housing as a social determinant of health with restorative practices, as well as the support services that RCI provides to the Allentown community.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/21/22)