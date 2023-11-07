Economic Pulse: Week of 11/3/23

The Lehigh Valley's Business Sentiment Index (BSI) post-COVID peaked in July 2021 and went sideways through April of last year. And as inflation started to skyrocket, the index began to drop. It rose slightly in October for the first time in almost a year; however, it is still 3% below October of last year and 11% below July 2021's peak.

