Economic Pulse: Week of 11/3/23

By Kamran Afshar
Published November 7, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST

The Lehigh Valley's Business Sentiment Index (BSI) post-COVID peaked in July 2021 and went sideways through April of last year. And as inflation started to skyrocket, the index began to drop. It rose slightly in October for the first time in almost a year; however, it is still 3% below October of last year and 11% below July 2021's peak.

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
