Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 10/27/23

By Kamran Afshar
Published October 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT

The GDP zoomed up 4.9%

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis's advanced estimate, US economic growth skyrocketed by 4.9% after adjustment for inflation during the 3rd quarter. The third quarter's nominal growth was 8.5%; however, inflation ate close to half of that growth, resulting in a real growth of 4.9%. The US economic growth over the 12 months was 2.9%.

Economic Pulse EconomyGDPProductionStock MarketEconomic growthLehigh Valley
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
