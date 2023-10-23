Economic Pulse: Week of 10/20/23

The Consumer sentiment index is rising

The consumer sentiment index, the CSI, which fell to its lowest level ever in June of last year, has been trending up, according to the results of the September survey of consumers by University of Michigan. The consumer sentiment index has shown a significant 16% increase over the last 12 months.

