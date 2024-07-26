"One Is Crowned, But All Are Winners" with Glorilex Vasquez and Rep. Steve Samuelson | Charla Comunitaria

On this episode, Aurea Ortiz talks with Glorilex Vasquez and Representative Steve Samuelson about the upcoming Hispanic Heritage Day Celebration at SteelStacks on September 19.

They give a glimpse at the food, activities, music, community organizations and more that will be found at the event, and some of the awards and announcements taking place along with the celebration. The group also discusses some of the history of Hispanic Heritage Month and of the Hispanic residents who have contributed to Bethlehem's legacy.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 7/25/24)