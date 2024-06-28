A Vibrant Celebration of Culture with Flor and Robert Velez | Charla Comunitaria

On this episode, Aurea Ortiz talks with Flor and Robert Velez about this year's Puerto Rican Parade, taking place in Allentown on Sunday, July 28.

They discuss the beautiful celebration put together by the Puerto Rican Culture Preservation, and the wide range of festivities including creative floats inspired by Puerto Rican towns and built by Lehigh Valley residents, food, contests, music, dance performances, and so much more.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 6/27/24)