Raising Our Hearts with Dr. Ruth Reyes Ramos | Charla Comunitaria

On this episode, Aurea Ortiz welcomes Dr. Ruth Reyes Ramos to talk about the increasing prevalence of Autism cases among children and the upcoming Autism Symposium sponsored by Los Buenos de Patillas.

They talk about the importance of spreading awareness and information about Autism and the push to open our hearts to everyone.

(Original air-date: 5/23/24)