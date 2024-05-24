© 2024
Charla Comunitaria
Raising Our Hearts with Dr. Ruth Reyes Ramos | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published May 24, 2024 at 10:07 AM EDT

On this episode, Aurea Ortiz welcomes Dr. Ruth Reyes Ramos to talk about the increasing prevalence of Autism cases among children and the upcoming Autism Symposium sponsored by Los Buenos de Patillas.

They talk about the importance of spreading awareness and information about Autism and the push to open our hearts to everyone.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 5/23/24)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Dr. Ruth Reyes RamosAutismawarenessAutism SymposiumLos Buenos de Patillas
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria.
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
