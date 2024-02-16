© 2024
Charla Comunitaria
Creating a Community Anthem with Rep. Steve Samuelson | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published February 16, 2024 at 1:26 PM EST

On this episode, Aurea Ortiz welcomes Representative Steve Samuelson to discuss the various constituent services offered by his state office. They talk about an exciting new state grant coming to Bethlehem, new information on the recently-expanded Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, and protection for our seniors and residents with disabilities.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 2/15/24)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Steve SamuelsonProperty Tax/Rent Rebate ProgramGrantsBethlehemLehigh Valleycommunity resources
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria.
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
