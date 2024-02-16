Creating a Community Anthem with Rep. Steve Samuelson | Charla Comunitaria

On this episode, Aurea Ortiz welcomes Representative Steve Samuelson to discuss the various constituent services offered by his state office. They talk about an exciting new state grant coming to Bethlehem, new information on the recently-expanded Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, and protection for our seniors and residents with disabilities.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 2/15/24)

