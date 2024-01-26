Weathering the Storm with Liza Leon Perez | Charla Comunitaria

On this episode, Aurea Ortiz welcomes Liza Leon Perez, Outreach Manager at Oak Street Health, to talk about how Hurricane Maria changed her life.

Liza was living in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria hit in 2017 and permanently altered the trajectory of her life. She moved to Bethlehem, where she reinvented herself.

The pair discuss the struggles and self-doubt Liza faced, but how faith and perseverance helped her navigate difficult waters.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 1/25/24)