Moving Forward Through Grief with Rhonda Miller | Charla Comunitaria

The holidays are typically portrayed as joyous times full of celebrations, laughter, and connecting with loved ones. But not everyone has this experience.

On this episode, Aurea Ortiz welcomes Rhonda Miller, Grief Counseling Specialist and founder of Oasis Community Center, to guide us through the "holiday blues" and the long process of grief.

Rhonda talks about her journey with grief and provides helpful and meaningful information that will impact the lives of us and the people we love.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 12/28/23)