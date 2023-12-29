© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
❄️ Support WDIY with an end-of-the-year gift today! Tap here to donate. ❄️
Charla Comunitaria
Charla Comunitaria

Moving Forward Through Grief with Rhonda Miller | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published December 29, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST

The holidays are typically portrayed as joyous times full of celebrations, laughter, and connecting with loved ones. But not everyone has this experience.

On this episode, Aurea Ortiz welcomes Rhonda Miller, Grief Counseling Specialist and founder of Oasis Community Center, to guide us through the "holiday blues" and the long process of grief.

Rhonda talks about her journey with grief and provides helpful and meaningful information that will impact the lives of us and the people we love.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 12/28/23)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Rhonda MillerOasis Community CentergriefHolidaysholiday bluessupport servicesFamilyLehigh Valley
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria.
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
Related Content