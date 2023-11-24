© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charla Comunitaria
Charla Comunitaria

Giving Chances to Succeed with Christopher Williamson | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published November 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST

On this episode, Aurea Ortiz welcomes Christopher Williamson, Northampton County's Reentry Case Manager, to discuss the process for reentering normal life following incarceration.

They talk about the many outside organizations that work to provide returning citizens the necessary tools to succeed. With the help of these organizations, services and assistance are accessible to those wishing change upon re-entry to our community.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 11/23/23)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Christopher WilliamsonNorthampton CountyJailRe-Entry Case Managercommunity programssocial programsCommunityLehigh Valley
Stay Connected
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria.
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
Related Content