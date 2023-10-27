Giving Voices to All Pennsylvanians with Olga Negron | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea welcomes Olga Negron, the Executive Director of the Governor's Commission on Latino Affairs, to talk about her role and the role of her commission, as well as the importance of amplifying diverse voices.

They discuss how the Commission on Latino Affairs works hand-in-hand with the governor's office, as well as the various other commissions that have been created to ensure that all Pennsylvanians receive the support they need.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 10/26/23)