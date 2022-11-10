© 2022
Till | At the Movies

Published November 10, 2022 at 12:32 AM EST
Till is about Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American from Chicago who was abducted and killed in 1955 while visiting an uncle in Mississippi. Till (Jalyn Hall) was accused of flirting with a white clerk in a grocery store. The film is told from the perspective of Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), and is directed by Chinonye Chukwu. Look for multiple Oscar nominations for Till. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the history drama film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/7/22)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
