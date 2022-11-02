Black Adam | At the Movies
Black Adam is the latest entry into the DC Comics Extended Universe, starring Freedom High School graduate Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the title role. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, this superhero flick also features Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, Marwan Kenzari and Pierce Brosnan. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action science-fiction fantasy film.
(Original air-date: 10/31/22)