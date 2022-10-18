© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
At the Movies.png
At the Movies

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile | At the Movies

Published October 18, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT
LyleLyleCroc.jpg
Contributed photo
/
Sony Pictures

Based off a children’s book, the movie is called Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. While the computer animation depicting Lyle is great – and the character blends seamlessly into the live-action scenes – the star of the movie is Lehigh Valley native Winslow Fegley as Josh, who becomes best friends with Lyle (voiced by Shawn Mendes, who wrote and sings several songs). Also starring are Javier Bardem and Constance Wu. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the musical comedy drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/17/22)

Tags
At the Movies Lyle, Lyle, CrocodileWinslow Fegleycomputer animationLive-ActionShawn MendesJavier BardemConstance Wumusicalcomedy-dramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content
  • TheGoodHouse.jpg
    The Good House | At the Movies
    Paul Willistein
    Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline star in The Good House. Weaver plays Hildy Good, a New England realtor who reconnects with Frank Ketchell (Kline), an old flame. He rekindles a lingering problem that she finally owns up to.