Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline star in The Good House. Weaver plays Hildy Good, a New England realtor who reconnects with Frank Ketchell (Kline), an old flame. He rekindles a lingering problem that she finally owns up to. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/10/22)