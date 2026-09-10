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Active Lehigh Valley

Fitness for Life with Rosie Hulbert | Active LV

By Michael Drabenstott
Published September 10, 2026 at 3:53 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Rosie Hulbert, founder of Rosie's Bootcamp, high-intensity workouts, personal training, and fitness programs for all levels and ages. Rosie shares how a jazzercise class sparked her love for fitness and why she prefers bootcamp style workouts.

They explore what Rosie's classes really look like and the importance of combining strength training and cardiovascular fitness. Plus, how to avoid injuries and why her classes help people of all ages and skill levels.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/10/26)

Tags
Active Lehigh Valley Rosie HulbertRosie's Bootcamphigh-intensity workoutsstrength trainingaccountability
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
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