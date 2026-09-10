Fitness for Life with Rosie Hulbert | Active LV

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Rosie Hulbert, founder of Rosie's Bootcamp, high-intensity workouts, personal training, and fitness programs for all levels and ages. Rosie shares how a jazzercise class sparked her love for fitness and why she prefers bootcamp style workouts.

They explore what Rosie's classes really look like and the importance of combining strength training and cardiovascular fitness. Plus, how to avoid injuries and why her classes help people of all ages and skill levels.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/10/26)

